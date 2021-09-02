PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!

River levels have returned to normal. Generally, river crests overnight were well below what was forecast including at the Point.

So in other news, what’s that smell?

Well, city officials are telling us the smell is emanating from Neville Chemical on Neville Island.

Weather conditions are pushing the smell to the south and it would seem the smell is the strongest along the banks of the Ohio River and upstream along the Monongahela River.

While high pressure will continue to be the dominant weather driver on Friday it will likely be different people who smell the chemical smell as winds will switch back to the south.

The ridge of high pressure has moved in now, but yesterday and the day before were all about the rain.

Overall our two-day total rain at the Pittsburgh airport was 3.3”. That number, 3.3” of rain, is also the normal monthly total of rain for September in Pittsburgh.

Yesterday’s total rain of 2.31” of rain is a whopping 70 percent of the monthly normal rainfall that we see in September.

It’s easy to see why the Climate Prediction Center is predicting a solid chance for us seeing more rain than average for this month.

They also forecast temperatures that will be close to normal.

While the forecast calls for temperatures for the month near normal, we will be stuck in a cool pattern over the next week.

The average high for today is 80 degrees, and I only have the city seeing one 80 degree day over the next week, coming in on Tuesday.

Today and Friday will be dry with high pressure moving by.

Our next chance for rain comes over the holiday weekend with spot showers arriving late Saturday and sticking around on Sunday.

