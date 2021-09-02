PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Residents in McKees Rocks, Neville Island, and other neighborhoods around the city of Pittsburgh have been complaining about a strange smell in the air this morning.
Allegheny County tells KDKA the source of the smell is coming from the Neville Chemical Company on Neville Island.
Throughout the morning, viewers have been emailing and calling the KDKA newsroom to report this strange smell.
One viewer said it smelled like burning rubber, and it was so strong it seeped into their home, giving them a headache.
Another said the smell caused them to close their windows and it made their eyes water.
As of this morning, authorities tell KDKA that there is no indication of any type of explosive danger or breathing danger.
As of this morning, authorities tell KDKA that there is no indication of any type of explosive danger or breathing danger.

It's simply just an irritant.
