By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA/AP) – Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Sean Parnell of Ohio Township in the race to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate.

Parnell, a former Army Ranger who penned a memoir of his service in Afghanistan, was already getting enthusiastic support from Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

Parnell became politically active in recent years, running unsuccessfully for Congress last year and landing a coveted speaking slot at the 2020 Republican National Convention. The Democratic field includes Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, who narrowly beat Parnell last year for re-election to his Pittsburgh-area seat.

The Senate seat is opening up with the retirement in 2023 of two-term Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey. On last year’s campaign trail, Parnell embraced Trump’s positions and rhetoric and has repeated shout-outs on Twitter from Trump Jr., with whom he is friendly.

In a seven-sentence statement, Trump said Parnell “has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Parnell will “make Pennsylvania very proud and will fight for Election Integrity, Strong Borders, our Second Amendment, Energy Jobs, and so much more,” Trump said.

He got Trump’s endorsement over the other Republican candidates, which includes former Lieutenant Governor Jeff Bartos and Trump’s ambassador to Denmark, Carla Sands.

Also in the race is Craig Snyder, a lobbyist and political consultant who is running as an anti-Trump Republican.

(TM and © Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)