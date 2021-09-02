By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A driver accused of hitting and killing a man in a motorized wheelchair in Homestead has been arrested.
Allegheny County Police say 50-year-old Eric Walker was under the influence of a controlled substance and driving while suspended when he hit 72-year-old Anthony Donofrio on July 15.
The crash happened on the 100 block of West Seventh Avenue under the Homestead Grays Bridge. Donofrio was pronounced dead at the scene. Walker stayed after the crash and cooperated with police.
He turned himself into County Police Thursday and is facing multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.
Walker is now behind bars in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.