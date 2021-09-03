BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department announced it will be spraying for mosquitoes in the West End and North Side next week.

Crews will be out on Sept. 7 to treat the neighborhoods of Elliot and Crafton Heights in the West End, and Allegheny Center, California-Kirkbride, Perry South, Central North Side and Brighton Heights in the North Side.

The spraying will take place between 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. to lower the mosquito population and minimize the risk of West Nile Virus. The pesticide is not harmful to people or pets.

Properties with stagnant water can be reported here.