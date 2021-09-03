By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 305 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 216 are confirmed and 89 are probable cases.
There have been 7,702 total hospitalizations and 110,761 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,067.
