PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh firefighters met up with firefighters from California for quite a bike ride.
They’re traveling from the North Shore to New York City.
The firefighters from California are 33 days into a journey that began along the San Francisco bay.
The 9/11 attacks killed nearly 3,000 Americans, including more than 300 firefighters.
"To share that with the families that still deal with it every day," said Darrell Sales, the Bay2Brooklyn Ride organizer, "We want to make sure that they know that we remember them."
On Thursday night, they spent the night in Pittsburgh, and on Friday, they’ll head to the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville.