By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BURRELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man from Blairsville was arrested after a disturbance in Burrell Township on Thursday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 43-year-old Matthew Tiger resisted arrest after he reportedly caused a disturbance along Maple Avenue Extension.

On Thursday morning, troopers were called to Maple Avenue Extension when they were alerted to Tiger acting erratically, making threatening statements, and alarming people in the area.

He fled the scene on foot before troopers arrived on the scene.

While troopers were making their way to the scene, they were alerted that Tiger was walking out into traffic and impeding oncoming traffic at the intersection of Sharps Hill Road and Old William Penn Highway.

He resisted arrest once troopers arrived but was ultimately taken into custody by a state trooper and an officer from the Blairsville Police Department.

He is facing charges of felony terroristic threats, misdemeanor resisting arrest, and summary accounts of disorderly conduct, harassment, and public drunkenness.