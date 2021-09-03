PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!

So…when did fall happen?

Temperatures this morning in most communities will fall to the 40s as cooler and drier air has rushed in from the north behind Wednesday’s cool front.

The cool air will be in place through the holiday weekend with highs remaining in the 70s and lows dropping down to the mid to low 50s and even some 40s for certain communities.

Today will be dry and pleasant. We start to warm back up on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances are expected to arrive around midnight on Sunday; rain is expected to continue through the rest of the day on Sunday.

While I can’t rule out a rumble or two, this will be a soaking rain day on Sunday.

Model data isn’t jumping on wind speeds going up too high on Sunday, but it appears that we should expect to see an increase in gusty wind speeds for at least a few hours to me late Sunday into early Labor Day.

Speaking of Labor Day, highs for the day will be in the upper 70s with a low isolated shower chance.

There won’t be any severe weather and besides an early morning wind concern, the day will be weather hazard-free.

Over the next week, I have only one day hitting 80 degrees or warmer and that is on Tuesday.

