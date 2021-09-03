BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

AVONMORE, Pa. (KDKA) – Firefighters are currently on the scene of a massive fire at a restaurant in Westmoreland County.

Guy’s Tavern on Westmoreland Avenue on Avonmore caught fire early this morning.

No one has been taken to the hospital as a result of the fire but right now, firefighters have to bring in extra tankers as they are experiencing a lack of water.

It is not known what caused the fire.

