By: KDKA-TV News Staff
AVONMORE, Pa. (KDKA) – Firefighters are currently on the scene of a massive fire at a restaurant in Westmoreland County.
Guy's Tavern on Westmoreland Avenue on Avonmore caught fire early this morning.
No one has been taken to the hospital as a result of the fire but right now, firefighters have to bring in extra tankers as they are experiencing a lack of water.
It is not known what caused the fire.
