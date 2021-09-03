Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Larry & Davy

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Larry recently came to Animal Friends after his owner could no longer care for him. We’re still getting to know this handsome guy, but so far, he has shown us his curious and energetic personality at our BunRuns! He can be shy when you first meet him, but once he warms up to you, he enjoys pets. Could Larry be the bunny your home is missing?

To find out more about how to adopt Larry, visit this link!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Davy came back to Animal Friends after his previous owner could no longer care for him. He is a diabetic cat who requires a special diet and medication to help him feel his best, so his new owner should be willing to help manage his routine. Davy is very sweet and easy going and gets along well with just about anyone meets – two- and four-legged alike! He loves sunbathing, catnip and curling up next to you for some pets. Davy is currently spending time in a foster home, but he would love to meet you.

To find out more about how to adopt Davy, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24