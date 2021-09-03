By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Penguins announced the signing of goaltender Louis Domingue to a one-year, two-way contract that will pay him $750,000 at the NHL level.

The 29-year-old goaltender played the 2020-21 season in the Calgary Flames organization, splitting time between the Flames and their American Hockey League affiliate the Stockton Heat.

He played one game in Calgary and three in Stockton.

Domingue spent the majority of the season on Calgary’s taxi squad.

In the past seven seasons, Domingue has played 140 games with Arizona, Tampa Bay, New Jersey, Vancouver, and Calgary. He’s compiled a 58-59-10 record in the NHL with a 3.05 goals-against average, .904 save percentage, and two shutouts.

A highlight of his time in the NHL was during the 2018-19 season with the Lightning when he posted a record of 21-5-0, which included an 11-game winning streak. That was a team record at the time.

So pumped to be joining the @penguins organization ! Let’s do this 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼🐧🐧 https://t.co/n2CUNDsKDU — Louis Domingue (@domingue35) September 2, 2021

Domingue was drafted 138th overall in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the, at the time, Phoenix Coyotes.