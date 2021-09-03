By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – PennDOT is holding a CDL recruitment event.
PennDOT says it needs winter employees who do jobs like snow removal, guide rail repair and traffic control. Positions are available in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties.
Event attendees will be able to apply, interview and road test if eligible.
You can apply online here.