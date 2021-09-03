By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Board of Public Education says the results of the Pennsylvania Ethics Commission’s probe into Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet are “concerning” and a “distraction” as the district starts a new school year already plagued with transportation woes and a pushed back start date.

The board says it takes the report’s findings “very seriously” and is now working with the district’s solicitor to address issues.

“In the coming weeks, we will consider any appropriate actions to be taken, including addressing any internal control issues and other matters raised in the Report,” said a statement released Friday.

Last week the Pennsylvania Ethics Commission released the result of a two-year probe into the superintendent. The commission found Hamlet committed ethics violations with expenses and time off for trips.

At a press conference, the superintendent said the report has vindicated him.

Despite being cited for multiple ethics violations and ordered to repay thousands of dollars, Dr. Anthony Hamlet embraced the commission’s findings, saying they cleared him of wrongdoing. According to the 147-page report, the commission cited Hamlet for the following ethics violations:

Kept more than $6,000 in honorariums paid to him on various trips

Received and kept thousands of dollars in travel expense money reimbursements from conference hosts already paid by the school district

Marked time spent out of the state and country on personal business as work days instead of properly using vacation days

Received thousands from the district for “unused” vacation days which he should have marked as used

READ: The Full Pennsylvania Ethics Commission Report

In accepting the findings, Hamlet and his attorney conceded the superintendent was negligent in these matters and wanted to make it clear he did not intentionally defraud the district.

Pennsylvania Ethics Commission Executive Director Robert Caruso said Hamlet’s actions were not the result of sloppy bookkeeping. He says they showed a pattern of pocketing money that was not rightfully his, like accepting travel reimbursements from conference hosts when the district had already paid.

According to the report, Dr. Hamlet has accepted the findings and has agreed to pay $7,900 in reimbursements and fees to the school district and the Pittsburgh Promise. He is also required to return 14 vacation days, which total more than $12,000.