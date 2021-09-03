By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Labor Day Weekend is here and on Pittsburgh’s North Shore that means the Heinz Field Kickoff and Rib Fest is back.

From food to music to games to Steelers Nation pride, the festival always marks the end of summer and kick off to football season in Pittsburgh.

Admission is free and features rib makers from around the country.

Whether you’re looking to sample the selection or have a favorite, there’s plenty to choose from.

“Each ribber is offering three and four bone samples, so you could just come down and go down the whole row and try them all, or if you settle on one you like, you could get a whole rack or a half rack,” said John Wodarek, the entertainment and operations manager for the Steelers. “Plus there’s pulled pork, there’s brisket. Each of them have their own combination with cornbread or beans or cole slaw. There’s a little bit of everything.”

The competition between the vendors heats up fast. The sauces are always a big deal.

“They’re all about their own little concoctions and they’re trying to hide what they’re putting in it so you can’t really tell what the process is and how they’re doing it, but the smells and the tastes are unique,” Wodarek said.

In additional to the food, the Steelers Great Hall is open, along with the Steelers Experience. Steely McBeam makes appearances, too.

The music scene features DJs and concerts. The Clarks will play a show on Friday at 9 p.m.

The Pitt Panthers home opener against UMass is set for Saturday, and the Steelers Run & Walk will be held Sunday morning.

The festival continues on Labor Day with a Street Party with TJ the DJ, and then concerts in the evening.

