By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mike Sullivan is taking a few of his Pittsburgh Penguins’ staff members with him when he goes to the Winter Olympics.

Sullivan was officially named the 2022 USA Men’s Olympic Hockey head coach back in July.

He will be taking Penguins’ assistant coach Todd Reirden and Penguins’ video coach Andy Saucier to Beijing this winter to serve in the same roles for Team USA, the Penguins say.

This will be Reirden’s first time representing the United States on the international stage, according to the Pens. Meanwhile, Saucier served as Team USA’s video coordinator in 2014.

In addition, the USA coaching staff will include John Hynes, the current coach of the Nashville Predators and a former coach of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Former New York Rangers head coach David Quinn rounds out the staff.

Team USA’s assistant general manager Bill Guerin is also a former Penguins player, coach and assistant general manager. As well as a fan favorite.

An agreement on a break in the 2021-2022 NHL Regular Season Schedule was announced earlier Friday. The break will allow the players and coaches to participate in the Winter Games.