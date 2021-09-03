BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Seattle Seahawks cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is coming to Pittsburgh.

The Steelers say they gave the Seahawks a 2023 fifth-round pick in exchange for Witherspoon, pending a physical.

To make room on the 53-man roster, the Steelers released defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux.

After spending the previous four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Witherspoon signed with the Seahawks as an unrestricted agent during the offseason.

The Steelers’ season kicks off next Sunday in New York with a game against the Bills.