By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A task force comprised of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office, Allegheny County Sheriffs, and University of Pittsburgh Police served four arrest warrants as part of a "ride-out" investigation.
In the past few months, Pittsburgh Public Safety and 911 have received numerous calls and complaints regarding a large group of people riding off-road vehicles such as ATVs on city streets.
On Thursday morning, the task force identified the first of several suspects they believe to have participated in, organized, or promoted these events.
Among those arrested include Austin Ross, a 22-year-old from Oakmont who is facing charges of recklessly endangering another person, riot, and disorderly conduct; Zyshon Tot, a 23-year-old from McKees Rocks who is facing charges of recklessly endangering another person, riot, and possessing instruments of crime; Corey Doubt, a 36-year-old from Pittsburgh who is facing charges of recklessly endangering another person, riot, and disorderly conduct; and Johnnie Burton, a 37-year-old from McKeesport who is facing charges of endangering the welfare of children, riot, and criminal conspiracy.
The task force also confiscated one vehicle connection to these ride-out events.
Even after serving these four warrants, the task force says their work continues and additional arrests are anticipated.