PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The start of the school year has bounced around but students will have their first day in class to start the year.

That’s much different from last year when they didn’t get into buildings until almost the end of the year.

Bus driver shortages forced the district to move around the start date until today’s date was reached.

Parents expressed their frustrations with changing dates and the bussing situation.

At one point 5,000 students were impacted. Now the district said the number is down to 294 without a seat.

District Transportation Manager Megan Payton said the district is finding creative ways to meet the needs.

“As we get additional drivers trained, the process is going to be a lot smoother moving forward than it might be the first couple weeks,” she said.

This has forced other districts into bus problems.

McKeesport is losing drivers to PPS and is now filing a breach of contract suit against its bus company.

As for student safety, negotiations continue about requiring all PPS employees to be vaccinated or get tested.

Later this morning, we will be speaking with Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet about the start of school.