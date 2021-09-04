By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CALIFORNIA, Pa. (KDKA) — A local football team held a moment of silence prior to Friday night’s game to pay tribute to the soldiers who were recently killed in Afghanistan.
Before Friday’s game against Beth-Center, 13 players from California Area High School took the field carrying American flags to honor the 13 military members who were killed in an attack at Kabul’s airport.
A 13-second moment of silence was held in the stadium as well.
Prior to the start of the game against Beth Center, California high school football players enter the home field carrying 13 U.S. flags in honor of 13 fallen service members in Afghanistan attack, Sept. 3, 2021. pic.twitter.com/iyrWJjB018
— Jeff Helsel (@JEFFDHELSEL) September 4, 2021
California Area won Friday’s game defeating Beth-Center 36-30.