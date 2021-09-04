BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CALIFORNIA, Pa. (KDKA) — A local football team held a moment of silence prior to Friday night’s game to pay tribute to the soldiers who were recently killed in Afghanistan.

Before Friday’s game against Beth-Center, 13 players from California Area High School took the field carrying American flags to honor the 13 military members who were killed in an attack at Kabul’s airport.

(Photo Credit: Juliann Braddock)

A 13-second moment of silence was held in the stadium as well.

California Area won Friday’s game defeating Beth-Center 36-30.