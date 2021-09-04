September 4, 2021 – The world premiere of the music video “Champions” by Choze launched on the Season 2 premiere of Fan N’ation!A Weekend Of Service: With No Labor Day Parade, The ACLC Labor Day Weekend Of Service Helps The Community
“CHAMPIONS” SONG CREDITS
SONGWRITER, LYRICS WRITTEN AND PERFORMED BY: Christopher “CHOZE” Jaeger
PRODUCED BY: Flashing Lights Productions
RECORDED/MIXED: MindBender Studios
MUSIC VIDEO CREDITS
DIRECTOR/PRODUCER: Nate Smith
PRODUCER: Tom Schneider
PRODUCER/TALENT: Daisy Jade
PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: Monay Cowan
EDITOR: John Marshall
We had so much fun shooting this music video! Special thanks to all of the fans who came out to join us, including Yinzer Mob, Pope Yinzer, Steeler Jesus, Eric from Yinzer Studios, and more!
ABOUT THE ARTIST:
Choze is an Internationally known rapper, songwriter, and actor from Pittsburgh, PA. He is noted for his extravagant dancing and compositional blending of Hip-Hop and Pop music. Choze has won over many hearts with his personality and magical charismatic writing and song style. Recently returning from touring and performing in Asia, Choze has been excited to get back to his hometown to create an anthem for the city whom he loves oh so much.
FOLLOW CHOZE:
Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, SnapChat, Soundcloud: @ChozeMusic
Youtube : ChozeBadBoy