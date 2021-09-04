September 4, 2021 – The world premiere of the music video “Champions” by Choze launched on the Season 2 premiere of Fan N’ation!

“CHAMPIONS” SONG CREDITS

SONGWRITER, LYRICS WRITTEN AND PERFORMED BY: Christopher “CHOZE” Jaeger

PRODUCED BY: Flashing Lights Productions

RECORDED/MIXED: MindBender Studios

MUSIC VIDEO CREDITS

DIRECTOR/PRODUCER: Nate Smith

PRODUCER: Tom Schneider

PRODUCER/TALENT: Daisy Jade

PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: Monay Cowan

EDITOR: John Marshall

We had so much fun shooting this music video! Special thanks to all of the fans who came out to join us, including Yinzer Mob, Pope Yinzer, Steeler Jesus, Eric from Yinzer Studios, and more!

ABOUT THE ARTIST:

Choze is an Internationally known rapper, songwriter, and actor from Pittsburgh, PA. He is noted for his extravagant dancing and compositional blending of Hip-Hop and Pop music. Choze has won over many hearts with his personality and magical charismatic writing and song style. Recently returning from touring and performing in Asia, Choze has been excited to get back to his hometown to create an anthem for the city whom he loves oh so much.

FOLLOW CHOZE:

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, SnapChat, Soundcloud: @ChozeMusic