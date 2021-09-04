By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) – A 37-year-old man was killed in a crash on Route 30 on Saturday afternoon.
According to Allegheny County Police, just before 1:00 p.m., county 911 was notified of a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of Route 30 and Clyde Avenue.
Once on the scene, first responders found a 37-year-old man with head injuries.
He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The operator of the bike was hit by a Chevy Trailblazer driven by a 62-year-old man.
Homicide detectives and the collision reconstruction teams began an investigation.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the county police at 1-833-255-8477.
