By: KDKA-TV News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tunch Ilkin passed away Saturday morning following a battle with ALS.
The former Steelers player turned broadcaster announced his retirement from the booth in June so that could focus on his ALS treatment.
He was diagnosed with ALS in October of 2020.
Sooo sad today 😔😔😔A wonderful, faithful man and a great friend Tunch Ilkin, has died. Condolences and prayers are with the Ilkin family. His faith was incredible.
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) September 4, 2021
Ilkin spent 37 years working in professional football, with 14 years as a player, followed by 23 years working as a broadcaster with the Steelers. As a player, he made the Pro Bowl twice as a Steeler in the 1980’s.
He was 63 years old.