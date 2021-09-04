BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Just before midnight on Friday night, Kiski Township Police arrested 43-year-old Dean McClafferty following a traffic stop that found he was in possession of several firearms without a permit.

According to police, the 43-year-old man was found to be concealing a firearm in the driver’s side door, a firearm on his hip, and a third firearm concealed between his seat and the center console of the vehicle.

McClafferty is facing charges of felony carrying firearms without a license.

He is currently in the Armstrong County Jail awaiting arraignment on those charges.