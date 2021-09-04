EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The family of a Pennsylvania man who died in Evansville, Indiana, police custody in 2019 after struggling with officers is suing the city and three officers, alleging they caused his death by using excessive force.
The federal lawsuit was filed Wednesday on behalf of the family and estate of Edward Snukis of St. Clair.
The Evansville Courier & Press reports the suit says three Evansville officers used "excessive and deadly force" on Snukis, ultimately causing the 55-year-old man's death in September 2019.
The Evansville Police Department says it "stands by the actions of our officers" and denies they used excessive force against Snukis.
