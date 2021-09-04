BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UNIVERSITY PARK (KDKA) — Penn State’s Berkey Creamery is well known for its delectable ice cream, but it recently took home an award for another product — its rich chocolate milk.

The chocolate milk made at the creamery recently won 1st place in the “Whole Chocolate Milk” category at the 2021 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest.

Penn State’s Berkey Creamery was established over 150 years ago, is the largest university creamery in the country and is notorious for its ice cream, and ships its products to 48 states.