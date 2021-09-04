By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNIVERSITY PARK (KDKA) — Penn State’s Berkey Creamery is well known for its delectable ice cream, but it recently took home an award for another product — its rich chocolate milk.
The chocolate milk made at the creamery recently won 1st place in the “Whole Chocolate Milk” category at the 2021 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest.
Richly deserved: Penn State Berkey Creamery’s chocolate milk wins top award. Read the article in our bio to hear more about the great news!#PennState pic.twitter.com/0exZBUTArz
— PSU Berkey Creamery (@psucreamery) September 3, 2021
Penn State’s Berkey Creamery was established over 150 years ago, is the largest university creamery in the country and is notorious for its ice cream, and ships its products to 48 states.