PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a seasonable start to our Saturday and we have another day with high pressure keeping us dry with sunshine.
It'll be a little warmer with a southerly flow and right at the average high this time of the year in the upper 70's.
You may notice a little more humidity but it’s still going to feel comfortable.
An upper trough will bring the chance for rain very late tonight and a cold front brings back rain chances through the first half of Sunday.
Starting off the week, we will be a tad below average with highs in the mid 70’s.
After the rain, we do have more sunshine for Labor day and Tuesday before the next chance for showers arrives on Wednesday.
