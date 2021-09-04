By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have launched a homicide investigation in the city’s Beechview neighborhood.
Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say a man was shot in the chest near the intersection of Methyl Street and Hampshire Avenue just after 11:00 p.m. on Friday night.
The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Police say two people were taken to police headquarters for questioning.
It’s unclear if any arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
