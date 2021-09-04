By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ERNEST, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are searching for an Indiana County man wanted for a drug delivery resulting in death.
Police say that 33-year-old Andrew Rankin was charged with Drug Delivery Resulting In Death as well as other drug-related felony charges on September 1.
An arrest warrant was subsequently issued.
Police say Rankin is described as being 6’0″ tall and weighing around 160 lbs, with black hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Rankin’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or State Police.