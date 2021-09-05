By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For the second year in a row, there was no Labor Day Parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic.READ MORE: Wreath Laying Ceremony Honors Sacrifices Of The Tuskegee Airmen
In place of a parade, the Allegheny County Labor Council continued its “Weekend Of Service.”
On Sunday, members gathered at St. Paul’s Cathedral for a special Labor Day mass.READ MORE: 'Coasting With Kids' Fundraiser At Kennywood Raised Over $14,000 For Give Kids The World Village
Bishop David Zubik said the holiday is especially important to the people of Pittsburgh.
“We have a deep respect for the blessing for labor and that we can appreciate what it means to work for justice among all of our workers,” said Bishop David Zubik. “Especially to appreciate everything people do for us.”MORE NEWS: Jewish Community Putting Extra Security In Place As Rosh Hashanah Approaches
Other events that took place this weekend by the council included a blood drive and a veteran memorial cleanup.