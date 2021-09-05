BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Roller coaster enthusiasts got some extra time on Sunday at Kennywood as part of this year’s “Coasting With Kids” fundraiser.

The amusement park once again partnered with the nonprofit “Give Kids The World Village” which provides children with critical illnesses free week-long trips.

Those who raised money for the nonprofit were thanked with access to the park one hour before opening, giving them the coasters all to themselves.

“To be able to come to Kennywood and ride early is fantastic as well, we are big theme park fans, we are big amusement park fans, and we’re big fans of Give Kids The World and what they do,” said Mark Teklinski.

The year, the event raised over $14,000.