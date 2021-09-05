By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is urging boaters to be careful on the waters this Labor Day weekend.
The commission says high and muddy water conditions remain in rivers, creeks, and streams throughout the region after this past week’s storms.
The commission recommends that everyone on the water wears a flotation device or life jacket and says you should not boat alone.
A rule of thumb for boaters to follow — if you wouldn’t swim in the water, you shouldn’t boat it in either.