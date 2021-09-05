By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Penguins announced on Friday that they signed forward Brian Boyle and defenseman Matt Bartkowski to professional tryout contracts.

Both Boyle and Bartkowski will attend this month’s training camp on those PTOs.

Boyle, a veteran of more than 12 NHL seasons has played for the Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators, and Florida Panthers.

In those 12-plus seasons, he’s scored 130 goals, 101 assists, 231 points, and 588 penalty minutes.

Most recently, Boyle played for the Florida Panthers in 2019-20, scoring six goals, nine assists, and 15 points in 39 games.

He was also a 2018 NHL All-Star and won the Bill Masterton Trophy, given to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey after he was diagnosed with cancer during training camp in 2017-18 season.

Bartkowski, a Pittsburgh native and graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School, spent last season with the Minnesota Wild, playing in one game.

He spent most of the season with Minnesota’s AHL affiliate, the Iowa Wild, scoring one goal, seven assists for eight points in 23 games.

Bartkowski has played parts of 11 seasons in the NHL with the Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, and Minnesota Wild.