PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a soggy and foggy start to our Sunday.
The heaviest, steadiest rain is moving off to our east.
The rest of the day we will have scattered showers with a passing cold front.
Our highs today will be a little cooler than average in the low-to-mid-70's.
Once that front passes this evening, we are looking at a mostly sunny Labor Day with highs back near average.
The warmest day of the week will be Tuesday with a high of 80 and our next chance for showers arrive Wednesday.
The warmest day of the week will be Tuesday with a high of 80 and our next chance for showers arrive Wednesday.

The end of the week and weekend are looking pleasant!
