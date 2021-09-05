PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a soggy and foggy start to our Sunday.

The heaviest, steadiest rain is moving off to our east.

The rest of the day we will have scattered showers with a passing cold front.

Our highs today will be a little cooler than average in the low-to-mid-70’s.

Once that front passes this evening, we are looking at a mostly sunny Labor Day with highs back near average.

The warmest day of the week will be Tuesday with a high of 80 and our next chance for showers arrive Wednesday.

The end of the week and weekend are looking pleasant!

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.