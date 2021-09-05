By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SEWICKLEY (KDKA) – “Amazing Grace” closed out a wreath-laying ceremony on Sunday, honoring the sacrifices of the Tuskegee Airmen.READ MORE: Allegheny County Labor Council Hosts Memorial Day Mass At St. Paul's Cathedral
Dozens of organizations, along with active and retired military members paid tribute at the memorial in Sewickley.
The airmen were the first African-American aviators to serve in the United States Armed Forces.READ MORE: 'Coasting With Kids' Fundraiser At Kennywood Raised Over $14,000 For Give Kids The World Village
Some 100 airmen, including a woman, were from western Pennsylvania.
“They epitomize what being an American is about, without worrying of race, color, creed, religion,” said Robert Nichol, Eminent Commander of the Allegheny Commandery #35, Knights Templar Pennsylvania. “This day turns into a day where we all gather in a day of friendship, brotherhood, and fellowship.”MORE NEWS: Jewish Community Putting Extra Security In Place As Rosh Hashanah Approaches
The Tuskegee Airmen Memorial opened in September 2013.