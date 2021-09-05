BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The smoke has risen, the napkins were utilized, and bellies were full this weekend on the North Shore for the 2021 Heinz Field Rib Fest.

Now, the judges have voted and we have a winner.

South Carolina’s “Big Boned BBQ” has earned not only the top spot for best ribs but also best sauce.

Second place went to “Fine Smoke” from Lancaster, Ohio, and “After Hours BBQ” from Orrville, Ohio took third place.

“Bad Azz BBQ” from Pittsburgh was named the people’s choice award.

Rib Fest finishes up Monday night at 7:00.