By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The smoke has risen, the napkins were utilized, and bellies were full this weekend on the North Shore for the 2021 Heinz Field Rib Fest.READ MORE: 'Seconds Matter:' Neighbors Recall Massive Apartment Complex Fire In Harmony Township
Now, the judges have voted and we have a winner.
South Carolina’s “Big Boned BBQ” has earned not only the top spot for best ribs but also best sauce.READ MORE: Allegheny County Labor Council Hosts Labor Day Mass At St. Paul's Cathedral
Second place went to “Fine Smoke” from Lancaster, Ohio, and “After Hours BBQ” from Orrville, Ohio took third place.
“Bad Azz BBQ” from Pittsburgh was named the people’s choice award.MORE NEWS: Wreath Laying Ceremony Honors Sacrifices Of The Tuskegee Airmen
Rib Fest finishes up Monday night at 7:00.