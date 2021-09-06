By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) – It’s the last day of summer fun at Allegheny County pools, but it’s gone to the dogs.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival Returns To Westmoreland County
KDKA went to Boyce Park to see the pooches in the pool. Is there any better way to enjoy the holiday than with a real-life doggie paddle?READ MORE: Britsburgh Returns With Tribute To Late Prince Philip
Man’s best friend got to cool off on Labor Day before the pools get drained for the season.
“This year I happened to see the pooches in the pool and thought it was a great opportunity to get them out with other dogs. They love other dogs,” said Jessica Jack.MORE NEWS: Arizona Man Charged With Suspicion Of Murder After 2 People Traveling From Pennsylvania Go Missing
Other Allegheny County pools are wrapping up their “Pooches in the Pool” events at 6:30. North Park, Settlers Cabin and South Park are all taking part this year.