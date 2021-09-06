BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) – It’s the last day of summer fun at Allegheny County pools, but it’s gone to the dogs.

KDKA went to Boyce Park to see the pooches in the pool. Is there any better way to enjoy the holiday than with a real-life doggie paddle?

Man’s best friend got to cool off on Labor Day before the pools get drained for the season.

“This year I happened to see the pooches in the pool and thought it was a great opportunity to get them out with other dogs. They love other dogs,” said Jessica Jack.

Other Allegheny County pools are wrapping up their “Pooches in the Pool” events at 6:30. North Park, Settlers Cabin and South Park are all taking part this year.