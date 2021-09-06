By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NHL Network is releasing rankings of its top 50 players and two Penguins players have been featured so far.
Rankings have been revealed in blocks of 10 players at a time, and a Penguins player was featured in both the 50-41 block and the 40-31 block.
Jake Guentzel was named the 42nd best player in the league while Evgeni Malkin was ranked the 33rd best.
Geno is straight fire 🔥 https://t.co/7CcFcGjIeU pic.twitter.com/m8oB3UGa6v
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 6, 2021
The Penguins are set to begin their season on October 12, when they visit the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.