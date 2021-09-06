BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NHL Network is releasing rankings of its top 50 players and two Penguins players have been featured so far.

Rankings have been revealed in blocks of 10 players at a time, and a Penguins player was featured in both the 50-41 block and the 40-31 block.

Jake Guentzel was named the 42nd best player in the league while Evgeni Malkin was ranked the 33rd best.

The Penguins are set to begin their season on October 12, when they visit the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.