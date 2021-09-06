By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – What color should the Phantom's Revenge's tracks be? Kennywood is leaving that up to you.
The park says the coaster is getting a fresh coat of paint during the off-season. It’s between “petrifying purple” or “terrifying teal.”
We've seen a lot of buzz surrounding some "mysterious" paint samples that appeared on the Phantom's track. The entire coaster will receive a fresh coat of paint this off-season. What color? We thought it would be fun to let YOU decide…
🎨 Vote Now: https://t.co/vPb1thi5PX pic.twitter.com/uH3CtXKE5f
— Kennywood (@Kenny_Kangaroo) September 6, 2021
The Phantom’s Revenge track will debut in 2022 with the color that gets the most votes by the end of the day on Sept. 8.
The black supports will remain.
You can vote here.