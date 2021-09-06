BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – What color should the Phantom’s Revenge’s tracks be? Kennywood is leaving that up to you.

The park says the coaster is getting a fresh coat of paint during the off-season. It’s between “petrifying purple” or “terrifying teal.”

The Phantom’s Revenge track will debut in 2022 with the color that gets the most votes by the end of the day on Sept. 8.

The black supports will remain.

