By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As Week 1 approaches, the Pittsburgh Steelers are still missing a star player during team practice drills over contract negotiations.

According to our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, outside linebacker T.J. Watt’s participation in practice on Monday remained the same as it was during training camp.

During training camp, Watt did not practice because he was looking to sign a long-term deal. He did individual work on the practice field, but he did not practice with the rest of the team.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor said to expect coach Mike Tomlin to address Watt’s status on Tuesday.

Expect coach Mike Tomlin to address TJ Watt's status when he talks with the media tomorrow at noon. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 6, 2021

Watt, who led the league with 15 sacks last season, is entering the final year of his deal. He finished second in voting for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year Award last season.

The outside linebacker reportedly wants to be the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. The Steelers open their season Sunday at the Bills.