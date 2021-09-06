BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers have announced the 2021 team captains.

Players voted Monday for Ben Roethlisberger on offense, Cameron Heyward on defense and Derek Watt on special teams.

It’s Roethlisberger’s 13th time as the team’s offensive captain and Hewyard’s seventh consecutive year as a defensive captain.

As for Watt, it’s his first time being voted the special teams captain after joining the Steelers in 2020 as an unrestricted free agent.

The Steelers’ season officially kicks off on Sunday in New York against the Bills.