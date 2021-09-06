By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers have announced the 2021 team captains.
Players voted Monday for Ben Roethlisberger on offense, Cameron Heyward on defense and Derek Watt on special teams.
Our 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ team captains:@_BigBen7@CamHeyward@DerekWatt34
📝: https://t.co/eZK0zTzshh pic.twitter.com/7CtYwgLLHx
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 6, 2021
It’s Roethlisberger’s 13th time as the team’s offensive captain and Hewyard’s seventh consecutive year as a defensive captain.
As for Watt, it's his first time being voted the special teams captain after joining the Steelers in 2020 as an unrestricted free agent.
The Steelers’ season officially kicks off on Sunday in New York against the Bills.