By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh has a reputation as a tough city to drive in. But according to WalletHub, there are dozens of other cities that are worse.READ MORE: FirstEnergy Locks Online Accounts, Requires New Passwords After Hack Attempt
Pittsburgh falls at spot number 57 out of 100 on WalletHub’s list of “2021’s Best and Worst Cities to Drive in.”READ MORE: 2 Ohio Residents Run Over By Boat In Lake In Tennessee
North Carolina has two-thirds of the cities in top five — Raleigh at number one, Greensboro at number three and Winston-Salem at number four. Lincoln, Nebraska is second and Corpus Christi is fifth.
At the bottom of the list: Oakland, Detroit and San Francisco.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Named One Of The Best Cities For Beer Lovers
WalletHub says it compared the 100 largest cities across 30 key indicators of driver-friendliness, ranging from average gas prices to annual hours sitting in traffic per auto commuter to auto repair shops per capita.