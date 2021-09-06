PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’ll be a seasonable, sunny Labor day!

A passing cold front that brought rain yesterday left us with comfortable and dry conditions just in time for the holiday.

It’ll be a breezy day with gusts at times around 15-20 mph.

The only threat for showers today will be north of I-80.

The record high for today is 102º back in 1881 and we are certainly nowhere near that!

Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week with a high right at 80°.

Our next round of rain arrives on Wednesday as another cold front passes the region.

Once that leaves the region, we are left with cooler, comfortable and sunny conditions for the end of the week that look to last through the weekend!

