PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The coronavirus didn’t upend some popular events in Pittsburgh this Labor Day weekend.

The Labor Day Parade in Pittsburgh was canceled, but food festivals and sporting events still went on, as the virus did not stop the crowds. People flocked to Pittsburgh for their favorite end-of-summer festivities.

“Number one, the food. Number two, it’s a nice day. Number three, after pandemic stuff, being stuck in the house is no fun,” said Leah DiLuca, who went to Heinz Field Kickoff and Rib Fest on Monday.

There were large crowds at Rib Fest, a smoky, five-day event outside of Heinz Field. Thousands lined up to bite into ribs from vendors from several states.

“I’m not really worried. I’ve worked through the pandemic. I play sports in my free time, so it doesn’t concern me anymore,” DiLuca said.

“I think it’s good for everybody to come out and be together again, making sure that we are vaccinated and if not, wearing masks are very important,” said Ahmad Nelson, who was at Rib Fest.

The Soul Food Fest in Market Square was also held this weekend.

The University of Pittsburgh beat the University of Massachusetts Amherst at Heinz Field on Saturday, and Pirates fans cheered on the Bucs as they beat Detroit on Monday.

“First time in a ballpark, we came from Puerto Rico. It was great,” said Alfredo Perez on Monday. “I hope everybody is careful and gets tested and got to get their shots. It’s very important.”

“We had good tickets and we had a good time,” said Frank Hanlin, who was also at the Pirates game. “I’m vaccinated and I have a mask in my pocket just in case anybody wants that, and I understand it’s common sense. I don’t understand why people are resistant to it.”

The CDC urged Americans to take precautions this Labor Day weekend to prevent a further spike in COVID-19 cases following the holiday.

The agency recommended that unvaccinated people not travel. If an unvaccinated person did travel, the CDC recommends that they get tested three to five days after travel and self-quarantine for seven days.

The CDC also suggests unvaccinated people who have taken part in activities where they cannot physically distance, like at large gatherings, should get tested for the virus.

“I think everybody should try to be safe so we continue to enjoy everybody’s company as well as bring events together,” said Ryan Shane, who attended Rib Fest on Monday.

On Monday, the Allegheny County Health Department reported 912 new COVID-19 cases in the last 72 hours.