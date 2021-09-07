BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 245 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 236 are confirmed and nine are probable cases.

There have been 7,710 total hospitalizations and 111,918 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,069.

