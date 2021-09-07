BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens, Football, Le'Veon Bell, Local TV, NFL

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly signing Le’Veon Bell to their practice squad.

After losing runningbacks J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill to season-ending injuries, NFL insider Adam Schefter reports his source says Bell is likely to be added to the 53-man roster when ready.

Bell played with the Steelers from 2013-17. He sat out the 2018 season before signing a contract with the Jets. He was then released by the Jets and signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He’s remained unsigned since the start of the free agency.