By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly signing Le’Veon Bell to their practice squad.
After losing runningbacks J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill to season-ending injuries, NFL insider Adam Schefter reports his source says Bell is likely to be added to the 53-man roster when ready.
Having lost RBs J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hall to season-ending injuries, the Ravens are signing veteran RB Le’Veon Bell to their practice squad, per source. He soon is likely to be added to the 53-man roster when ready.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2021
Bell played with the Steelers from 2013-17. He sat out the 2018 season before signing a contract with the Jets. He was then released by the Jets and signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.
He’s remained unsigned since the start of the free agency.