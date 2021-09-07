CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Canon-McMillan school board meeting was cut short because some people refused to wear masks.
On Tuesday at a special board meeting, the solicitor asked the audience to put on masks but not everyone complied, leading to the meeting being adjourned. People opposed to masking insulted members of the school board and swore at them.
The @canon_mac school board adjourned the meeting because people were not wearing masks. @KDKA
— Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) September 7, 2021
The solicitor asked the audience at the @canon_mac school board meeting to put on face masks.Bill Andrews said whether you agree or disagree with the mask mandate, the Board is asking for cooperation. We would be in violation of Dept of Health’s mask order.@KDKA pic.twitter.com/zjMeDFx3Rh
— Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) September 7, 2021
Superintendent Michael Daniels told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso that the display of behavior was “unfortunate.”
The state’s new mask mandate in schools took effect on Tuesday. All students, staff, and teachers are required to wear masks in schools. Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam points to the more contagious delta variant, saying it accounts for more than 98% of the state’s COVID-19 cases.
The mandate is being met with lawsuits from parents and protests from students across the region.
Tuesday’s meeting was adjourned until Sept. 23.