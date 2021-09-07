By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — A group of students outside of Greater Latrobe Senior High School are protesting Pennsylvania’s mask mandate for students and teachers.
The state’s mandate went into effect today, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in schools.
Around 40 students gathered outside the school, saying that wearing a mask is their choice.
KDKA’s Briana Smith reports from the scene that some students are going home.
The students say they are not allowed in the school building without wearing a mask and that the district did not accept the exemptions students provided.
