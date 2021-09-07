By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The wife of a COVID-19 patient wants her husband to be treated with ivermectin even though the CDC is warning against it.READ MORE: Pennsylvania State Education Association Says Schools Across State Have Teacher Shortages
But now a judge has denied her request. If the judge had granted it, West Chester Hospital in Ohio would have had to continue to treat Jeffery Smith with ivermectin.READ MORE: PAC Giving School Board Slates $10,000 Checks To Keep Classes In-Person
A temporary court order forced the hospital to do so for two weeks, but the hospital says Smith showed no improvement.
“Evidence presented in this case underscores why this court is hardly the appropriate forum to overturn the consensus opinion of health care providers throughout the country that ivermectin is not a suitable treatment for COVID-19,” said Charles Galvin, an attorney for the hospital.MORE NEWS: Visitors Pay Their Respects At Flight 93 Memorial Ahead Of Sept. 11
Ivermectin is mainly used to treat or prevent parasites in animals. The CDC said it is not an anti-viral drug and could be dangerous when not used properly.