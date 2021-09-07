By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A man is behind bars and facing numerous charges after allegedly assaulting a woman and injuring a police officer following a domestic incident in New Castle.

According to police, officers were called out to the East Side of New Castle for a domestic incident involving a man who was allegedly punched and hit a woman with a cast iron pan.

Police identified the man accused of committing the violence as Marquent Whetzel.

Officers located Whetzel, who had left the scene of the incident, and attempted to arrest him.

Whetzel allegedly resisted arrest, head butting an officer, and spitting in the officer’s face before being taken into custody.

Police say one officer was injured while arresting Whetzel.

Whetzel was taken to the Lawrence County Jail and is facing numerous assault and domestic violence charges as well as charges related to resisting arrest.